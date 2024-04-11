Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi emphasized the effectiveness of the 'Mazboot Modi Sarkar' in conducting surgical strikes in Uri and Balakot during a rally in Rishikesh.

Lok Sabha Elections: During the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Rishikesh, Prime Ministyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Uri and Balakot surgical strike stating that in the 10 years that BJP has governed India, terrorists have been killed in their own homes. This statement of a ‘Mazboot Modi Sarkar’ comes amid allegations that Indian sleeper cells of intelligence agency RAW, handled by PM Modi's office orchestrated targeted killings in Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi on Thursday hailed the surgical strikes conducted by India in Uri and Balakot, and said that 'under the Mazboot Modi sarkar, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai'.

The 2019 Balakot airstrike was a bombing raid conducted by Indian warplanes on 26 February 2019 in Balakot, Pakistan, against an alleged terrorist training camp. The surgical strike was conducted right ahead of the then Lok Sbaha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Uri surgical strike occurred, when Indian Army crossed the Line of Control (LOC) into Azad Kashmir, on 29 September 2016 to attack targets up to a kilometer within territory. The raid occurred ten days after four militants had attacked an Indian army outpost at Uri on 18th September 2016 in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.

“The Indian tricolour has become a guarantee of security even in the war zone", PM Modi affirmed.

He also said that whenever the country had a weak government in the country, enemies have taken advantage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lashing out at the Congress, PM Modi said, “During the Congress regime, the soldiers did not even have bulletproof jackets. There was no proper arrangement to protect them from enemy bullets."

"It was the BJP that gave bulletproof jackets made in India to its soldiers, saving their lives. Today, everything from modern rifles to fighter planes and aircraft carriers is being made in the country itself", PM Modi added.

According to a report published by Guardian on 5 April, PM Modi's office ordered the assassination of individuals in neighbouring Pakistan, Indian and Pakistani intelligence operatives have told the Guardian. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), an agency that is directly controlled by PM Modi's office, had undertaken the strategy to “eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil".

The Guardian report concentrated on killings in Pakistan, which it claims have crossed 20 since 2020.

Soon after the report surfaced, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had also said, “If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with News18, BJP leader Rajnath Singh had said, ““If that terrorist will run towards Pakistan (from India), Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge (will kill them by entering into Pakistan)".

Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats and the state will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19.

