Cash-for-query case: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report recommending expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the cash for query case will be tabled in the lower house of the parliament on the first day of Winter Session, 4 December, Monday.

According to the agenda papers circulated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar will lay on the table of the House the panel's first report.

The committee, at a meeting on 9 November, adopted its report recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Six members of the panel voted in favour of the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The opposition members termed the report a "fixed match" and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a "shred of evidence".

Mahua Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday and is scheduled to continue till 22 December.

On 25 November, CBI registered a preliminary enquiry against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.

Further only days after Mahua Moitra's expulsion was recommended by the Lok Sabha Ethics panel, the TMC MP was appointed as the district chief in the Krishnanagar constituency.

Mahua Moitra has been accused of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

In response, Mahua Moitra dismissed the decision as a "prefixed match by a kangaroo court" and deemed it a "death of parliamentary democracy."

