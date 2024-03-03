Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has shared an update on the 1st list of candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2024. When questioned by reporters when the fist list will be released, former Baghel said, “...it will be announced soon..." His statement came a day after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming polls on yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party is set to hold two meetings of the Central Election Committee (CEC) and the Working Committee (CWC) next week to finalise the first list of candidates, a report from The New Indian Express stated. In addition to this, the party is also expected to unveil its electoral manifesto, sources knowledge of the matter had told the TNIE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More details awaited)

