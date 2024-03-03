Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Bhupesh Baghel shares update on Congress' 1st list of candidates announcement, says THIS

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Bhupesh Baghel shares update on Congress' 1st list of candidates announcement, says THIS

Livemint

  • Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says Congress party's first list for Lok Sabha elections will be released soon.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says Congress party's first list for Lok Sabha elections will be released soon (Image: PTI)

Former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has shared an update on the 1st list of candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2024. When questioned by reporters when the fist list will be released, former Baghel said, “...it will be announced soon..." His statement came a day after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming polls on yesterday.

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

The party is set to hold two meetings of the Central Election Committee (CEC) and the Working Committee (CWC) next week to finalise the first list of candidates, a report from The New Indian Express stated. In addition to this, the party is also expected to unveil its electoral manifesto, sources knowledge of the matter had told the TNIE.

(More details awaited)

