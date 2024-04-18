All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized the BJP for omitting the term "minorities" from its manifesto, opting instead for the term "marginalised," charging the saffron party of harbouring hatred towards minorities.

Owaisi told PTI videos that he saw the BJP’s advertisement on April 17 in various newspapers. “When they talk about giving loans or help to start a business from the government, it says ST and OBC. The BJP is even refusing to mention word minorities, forget about Muslims".

Owaisi said the word minorities is mentioned in the Constitution of India, "but the BJP has a great hatred for the word M."

"They have not mentioned the word minorities. They say scholarships will be given to marginalised communities," he said.

Additionally, he asserted that Dalits and Muslims have the highest number of school dropouts, alleging that the BJP has intentionally contributed to the increase in dropout rates within the Muslim community.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member urged people to consider these concerns before voting for any party, claiming that there is a threat to the Constitution, rising intolerance towards minorities, and a high unemployment rate in the nation.

Owaisi said the BJP might talk about making the country the third-largest economy in the world, but one has to consider the per capita income when it comes to growth.

The AIMIM had on Tuesday announced its support for Prakash Ambedkar, the head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), who is contesting from the Akola Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. The AIMIM and VBA had struck an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but it fell apart during the Maharashtra assembly elections later that year. "We believe the leadership of Dalits should come up. I appeal to the AIMIM team from Akola to vote for Prakash Ambedkar," Owaisi said on Tuesday, as quoted by PTI.

The AIMIM president is also seeking re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad, where the BJP has fielded K Madhavi Latha against him.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!