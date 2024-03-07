Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today asserted that the ruling BJP-led alliance will win 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northeast in the upcoming elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said only three of the 14 seats in Assam are "uncertain at the moment".

"The NDA will win 22 of the 25 seats in the Northeast. Barring Assam, we hope to win all seats in other states of the region," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the NDA, asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are "simple elections" for the ruling front and it will win the polls without any difficulty.

"This time, development is the only issue. Enormous works have been done to improve the overall infrastructure of the region," he added.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Opinion poll predicts clear win for BJP As per the India TV-CNX opinion poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win 378 out of 543 seats while the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is likely to win 98 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The opinion poll conducted in 543 Lok Sabha constituencies between February 5 and 23 suggested that the BJP could win up to 335 seats on its own, crossing its 303-seat mark in 2019. The poll also showed that the BJP could win all 26 seats in Gujarat, all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, all 25 seats in Rajasthan, all 10 seats in Haryana, all 7 seats in Delhi, all 5 seats in Uttarakhand, and all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier in February, The India Today group conducted an opinion poll that showed that the Narendra Modi government in all likelihood will get a third term amid its strong performance in North India, whereas the Congress and its allies will once again be on the losing side.

-With agency inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

