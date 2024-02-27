Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar likely to contest from Karnataka, says Pralhad Joshi
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar are expected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. However, their constituencies, whether in Karnataka or another state, are yet to be finalised, as per Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi
Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, said Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi.
