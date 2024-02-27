Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar are expected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. However, their constituencies, whether in Karnataka or another state, are yet to be finalised, as per Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, said Union Minister, Pralhad Joshi.

However, Joshi, said it has not yet been decided as to where they will contest from.

"More or less it is final that they (Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar) will contest the Lok Sabha elections. It has not been decided yet from where they will fight, whether it is in Karnataka or some other state," Joshi told reporters on Monday.

When questioned if the Union Ministers will contest from Bengaluru, Joshi, who holds the Coal and Mines portfolio, said he cannot answer it since nothing has been finalised yet.

Presently, Nirmala Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, and S Jaishankar is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Karnataka BJP Chief, BY Vijayendra, has earlier affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) will fight the elections unitedly in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.

"All our leaders have assured our Home Minister (Amit Shah) that BJP and JDS will fight the elections unitedly in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and we will make 100 per cent efforts to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats," Karnataka BJP Chief had said.

On Saturday, the BJP held the core group meeting of five states at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda, in the presence of Home Minister, Amit Shah and Organisation General Secretary, BL Santosh.

The meeting was held in phases, which saw discussion for the preparations of Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

BJP's Central Election Committee meet is likely to be held on February 29 or the first week of March, to discuss over 100 Lok Sabha seats.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held across the country between April and May this year.

(With agency inputs)

