Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary slams ‘rigged’ EC selection: ‘Is it humanly possible…’
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the sole representative of opposition parties in the panel, said the selection process was ‘fait accompli’ that the government’s pre-decided candidates would be chosen for the posts.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that retired IAS officers Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have been named as the new election commissioners by a panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same.