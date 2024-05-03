Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress candidates for Amethi and Raebareli yet to be announced; BJP hits out: ‘No matter who…’
BJP leader and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed his party will secure victory amid speculation surrounding the Congress' candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha constituencies. The Amethi and Raebareli suspense mounts in the Congress as today is the last day to file nominations.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed confidence on Thursday, May 2, that his party will win in Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha constituencies regardless of who the opposition's candidates are. The remarks come in the wake of mounting anticipation over the Congress' candidates for these seats.