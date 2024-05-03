BJP leader and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed his party will secure victory amid speculation surrounding the Congress' candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha constituencies. The Amethi and Raebareli suspense mounts in the Congress as today is the last day to file nominations.

"No matter who contests- be it from Congress, Yadav family or BSP, BJP will only win (From Raibareli and Amethi)," news agency ANI quoted Maurya as saying.

He said the issue of announcing candidates in both constituencies rests solely with the Congress, as BJP has already announced its candidates. "Anyone can come as their candidate. We will relish his/her defeat," he said.

Though Amethi and Raebareli are considered Congress strongholds till the 2019 elections, when Rahul Gandhi was deafeated by Smriti Irani, the Congress has not announced its candidates. Today is the last day to file nominations.

Know Congress' candidates here Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who contested from Wayanad in Kerala, which went to polls in the second phase on April 26, will most likely be contesting from Amethi as well, as per sources.

Media sources claim that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi should contest elections from Amethi and Raebareli seats, though both the leaders appear to be reluctant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History of Amethi Rahul Gandhi contested from the Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. Prior to him, his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, represented the constituency till his death in 1991. Sonia Gandhi also contested from Amethi in 1999 before Rahul Gandhi finally took over.

Amethi is set to vote in the fifth phase on May 20. As part of the seat-sharing deal with the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress is contesting for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has announced candidates for all the seats in Uttar Pradesh except for Amethi and Raebareli.

(With inputs from ANI)

