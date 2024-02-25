Lok Sabha Polls 2024: From core group meetings to seat announcement; a look at BJP's strategic roadmap
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi confident of winning over 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls. BJP strategises with core group meetings held in five states. Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Madhya Pradesh today to review BJP's preparations in the state for upcoming elections.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: With Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a record third term. The party has always expressed confidence about winning the upcoming elections. As per the Hindustan Times report, The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates of the Lok Sabha elections somewhere after 13 March and currently, the teams in EC are on their state visits in order to review poll preparedness.