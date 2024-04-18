Lok Sabha polls 2024: Manipur CM Biren Singh appeals to vote for BJP, says ‘to keep territorial integrity intact…’
Manipur CM emphasizes voting for BJP to safeguard state's integrity and criticizes attempts to alter demography.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed people of Manipur to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep the state's territorial integrity intact. He added that an attempt was made to destroy the state by imbalancing its demography by infusing people from the outside.