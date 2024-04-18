Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appealed people of Manipur to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep the state's territorial integrity intact. He added that an attempt was made to destroy the state by imbalancing its demography by infusing people from the outside.

"Whatever Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the day before yesterday--to keep Manipur's territorial integrity intact. He used very meaningful words. An attempt was made to destroy Manipur by imbalancing its demography by infusing people from the outside. The Prime Minister removed the FMR (Free Movement Regime) and took the decision on fencing. That is the point that the Manipur people want to hear from the central leaders," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Manipur CM furhter added, "I think what is to be done by the Central Government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has started, and to complete the ongoing process, people need to vote for the BJP candidate. I am requesting that people should vote for the BJP."

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who addressed a rally in Imphal said that PM Modi's priority is to maintain peace in the state in the coming days, while asserting that "no matter how much one tries- hum Manipur ko tutne nahi denge."

The Union Minister in his speech also criticised the Congress for its divisive politics, accusing it of not only dividing the country but also attempting to split it into North India and South India.

Meanwhile, the 2024 general elections will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. Voting in Manipur will be held on 19 April and 26 April for the constituencies of Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

(With inputs from ANI)

