Lok Sabha polls 2024: Opinion Poll predict clear win for BJP. Check numbers here

With Lok Sabha elections 2024 just months away, an opinion poll has stated that Narendra Modi could win third term as Prime Minister. As per the India TV-CNX Opinion polls, BJP-led NDA is projected to win 378 out of 543 seat while the India bloc is projected to win 98 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opinion poll prediction for BJP vs India Bloc In an opinion polls conducted in 543 Lok Sabha constituencies between 5-23 February stated that BJP can win about 335 seats on its own crossing its 303 seats win in 2019. The opinion poll stated that BJP could win all 26 seats in Gujarat, all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, all 25 seats in Rajasthan, all 10 seats in Haryana, all 7 seats in Delhi, all 5 seats in Uttarakhand while all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar? High-octane poll battle likely in Thiruvananthapuram In other states including Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, the party is projected to win 17 seats out of 40 seats, 12 out of 14 seats , 10 out of 21 seats respectively. In its ruling state of Assam, the opinion poll predicted that it might win 10 out of 14 seats in the state. In Maharashtra, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted Modi-led party might bagging 25 seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats. It also indicated that the BJP could see an improvement in West Bengal seats, where it predicted to win 20 of the 42 seats as opposed to the previous 18 seats, however, TMC may emerge as winner with 21 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress CEC to decide candidates on March 7, says Jairam Ramesh In the southern states, BJP is claimed to win the current Congress ruled Karnataka state by winning 22 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats while in Kerala, the party could see 3 seats win while 4 and 5 in Tamil Nadu and Telangana respectively. The ruling DMK is predicted to win 20 seats the state.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Seat-sharing talks among MVA parties underway, says Anil Deshmukh On the other hand, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc which is an amalgamation of leading opposition parties that came up last year to fight together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP-led NDA. The opinion poll have predicted that the Congress-led India bloc is set to win only 98 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Among others, according to the survey, TMC, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, Naveen Patnaik's BJD, and independents is predicted to win 67 seats.

Earlier in February, The India Today group conducted an opinion poll showed that the Narendra Modi government in all likelihood will get a third term amid its strong performance in North India whereas Congress and its allies will once be on the losing side but will show a good fight in South India with the formation of the INDIA bloc. The poll predicted NDA getting over 300+ seats in the Lok Sabha. INDIA bloc is likely to get 166 seats while others 42 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP's performance in 2019 General elections In the seven-phase general elections held between April 11 and May 19, 2019, the BJP won 303 seats with a record 37.36 percent vote share, the highest vote share by a political party since the 1989 general election. Overall, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats. The Congress won 52 seats while the United Progressive Alliance won 91 seats in the election.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!