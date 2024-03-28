Lok Sabha election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah have been named among 40 star campaigners for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other than them, the Shiv Sena has also named its BJP President JP Nadda, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Nitin Gadkari, Ramdas Athavale in the list. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar are also named among the star campaigners list.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Varun Gandhi snubs Congress' Adhir Ranjan's offer, opts out of Pilibhit poll race Other leaders enlisted as star campaigners are Mahadev Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Party, People's Republican Party President Joginder Kawade. State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, NCP leader Praful Patel, Milind Deora are also included in campaigners list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Congress drops Supriya Shrinate from Lok Sabha candidates list amid controversial remark against Kangana Ranaut The other star campaigners in the list are: Ramdas Kadam, Gajanan Kirtikar, Anandrao Adsul, Gulabrao Patil, Neelam Gorhe, Meena Kambli, Shrikant Shinde, Uday Samant, Shambhuraj Desai, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant, Sandipan Bhumre, Dadaji Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Gaikwad, Sanjay Shirsat, Shahajibapu Patil, Manisha Kayande, Naresh Mhaske, Jyoti Waghmare, Rahul Londhe, Krupal Tumane, Ashish Jaiswal, Kiran Pandav.

Speaking on the seat-sharing formula of the Mahayuti alliance which comprises of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar. On 26 March, NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that Mahayuti seat-sharing formula has been almost finalised and an announcement in this regard will be made on March 28. On 25 March, Sena Party leader Rahul Shewale said that a list of Shiv Sena candidates for Lok Sabha elections will be declared in a day or two.

Earlier on 27 March, Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of 16 candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on April 19. The party has nominated former Union minister Anant Geete from Raigad seat and Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai seat. Meanwhile, Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

