Ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his speeches are "blabbers and lies". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Stalin in an interview with India Today said that PM Modi should often visit Tamil Nadu as it is in favour of his DMK's party.

"The more Modi comes to Tamil Nadu, the more it will work in DMK's favour and is a plus point. He comes here and spreads lies," CM Stalin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stalin has expressed confidence that DMK will achieve a landslide victory in Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. He also asserted that the INDIA bloc would come to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"This time it will be 40 to 40 (seats). We are fulfilling all the promises ever since we came to power and our new schemes have left a big impact amongst women," Satlin told India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DMK will be contesting in 21 Lok Sabha seats (22 seats when Namakkal is included as KMDK will contest in DMK symbol) and its allies in the remaining 18 Lok Sabha segments in the southern state. DMK's ally Congress will be contesting from nine Lok Sabha seats (Tiruvallur (Reserved), Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Karur, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari), and from Puducherry as well.

Voting in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 19. All 39 seats will be polled in the first phase of the general election. In 39 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, as many as 950 candidates are all set to contest the April 19 Lok Sabha polls. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 general election, the DMK bagged the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2%, and won 23 Lok Sabha seats. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, with 12.9% of vote share while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to Independents.

