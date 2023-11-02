comScore
Lok Sabha polls 2024: SP to contest 65 seats in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA gets 15; Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘last chance to…’

 Written By Sanchari Ghosh

The Samajwadi Party plans to contest 65 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, leaving the rest for its allies in the opposition alliance.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with Shivpal Singh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow, Tuesday (PTI)Premium
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday indicated that it will contest 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. This would mean that only 15 seats be left for other parties from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties.

Elaborating on this further, Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said that the party president has asked them to prepare for all the 80 seats. "Yadav has asked party workers to remain vigilant at the booth level to prevent the BJP from coming to power," he told PTI.

The relationship between the Samajwadi Party and Congress strained recently over seat sharing for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls and when Chaudhary was asked whether Akhilesh Yadav-led party would be a part of the INDIA bloc, he said, "There is an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, that is certain."

Another party spokesperson Faqrul Hasan Chand, told news agency PTI, Yadav told the party cadre that the Samajwadi Party is the biggest party in the state with 35% vote share in the recent assembly elections and is also a part of the INDIA alliance. Therefore, the SP will contest on 65 of the 80 seats while leaving the rest for its allies.

Last election to save democracy:  Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav vowed to remove the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections saying ‘it will be the last chance to save democracy and the Constitution’.

Urging the party workers to make full preparations for the upcoming polls, Yadav was quoted as having told the state executive meet at the party headquarters here.“This election will decide the future of coming generations."

During the last Lok Sabha elections, the SP, which had entered into an alliance with the BSP, also left three seats for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The RLD had contested the recent assembly elections with the SP and is still a part of the SP-led alliance.

Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SP and the BSP had cobbled together an alliance in which the BSP contested 38 seats and the SP 37.

 

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 09:58 PM IST
