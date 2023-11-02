Lok Sabha polls 2024: SP to contest 65 seats in Uttar Pradesh, INDIA gets 15; Akhilesh Yadav says, ‘last chance to…’
The Samajwadi Party plans to contest 65 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, leaving the rest for its allies in the opposition alliance.
The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday indicated that it will contest 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. This would mean that only 15 seats be left for other parties from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties.
