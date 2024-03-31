Lok Sabha polls: Apna Dal (K) forms PDM Nyay Morcha with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, exits INDIA bloc
The two opposition parties floated the PDM Nyay Morcha, calling it a front to bring justice to Pichda (backwards), Dalits and Muslims. This is similar to PDA -- an acronym for Pichda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities) -- coined by the former Apna Dal (K) ally Samajwadi Party.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: On Sunday, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) announced that they are exiting the INDIA bloc. Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel announced a new joint front with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which will contest the Lok Sabha polls.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message