BJP slams Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti's 'will jail PM Modi' remark: 'Making her father's pratigya...'
In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is enjoying her second term in the Rajya Sabha, in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Misa Bharti will contest against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, who defeated her in the last elections.
Lok Sabha Elections: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti courted controversy after she said that in case the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 “from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars". Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were quick to slam the RJD MP for her ‘will jail PM Modi’ remark, and said, “she is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable"