Lok Sabha Elections: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti courted controversy after she said that in case the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 “from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars". Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were quick to slam the RJD MP for her ‘will jail PM Modi’ remark, and said, “she is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, who is enjoying her second term in the Rajya Sabha, in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. Misa Bharti will contest against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, who defeated her in the last elections.

Misa Bharti had during a public rally hit out BJP-led central government and stated that if INDIA bloc comes to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti had on Sunday said, "We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives here (Bihar). If the people of this country give the INDIA Alliance a chance (to form the government), then from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars."

These statements by the RJD MP became the latest flashpoint between both parties.

Bharti's remarks had not gone unnoticed as a barrage of BJP leaders slammed the two-time Rajya Sabha MP. BJP leaders said that with her statement, Misa Bharti is making her father's (Lalu Prasad Yadav) 'pratigya' laughable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With this statement, she is making her father's 'pratigya' laughable," BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad warned her not to make such statements, alleging that her family is completely immersed in corruption.

"What has happened to Misa Bharti?. The woman's father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam. I warn her not to make such statements. Your family is immersed in corruption. You need to stop daydreaming," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Should I be afraid? I am still the lawyer in the CBI inquiry against Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam. You, your mother, your brother's trial on land-for-job policy is still on. Nothing is hidden from the country. The PM's post is highly respected and you should not say these kinds of irresponsible and shameful things." Ravi Shankar Prasad added.

Bihar will be polling in all seven phases of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, starting 19 April. Bihar sends 40 Lok Sabha MPs. In Bihar, Phase will see polling in four seats.

The second phase will witness polling in 5 seats. The third, fourth, and fifth phase will also see elections conducted in five seats each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The final two phases of voting for Lok Sabha will see Bihar vote for eight seats each.

