Lok Sabha Election 2024: Atishi said AAP leaders started receiving threat messages ever since the reports emerged about the Congress and the AAP finalising their seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha Elections.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been receiving messages, threatening them to leave the opposition's INDIA bloc, Delhi minister Atishi said on Thursday. She said the messages were received after reports claimed that the seat-sharing deal between the AAP and the Congress could be announced anytime soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If the AAP doesn't leave the INDIA bloc, (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal will receive a notice by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) under CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) Section 41A in the next two days, and he will be arrested by both the CBI and the ED (Enforcement Directorate)," Atishi said.

She said AAP leaders started receiving threat messages ever since the reports emerged about the Congress and the AAP finalising their seat-sharing deal for the Lok Sabha Elections. "We all know that the deal is almost finalised," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Atishi said Arvind Kejriwal and all the AAP leaders are not afraid of these threats about being sent to jail. "If they put all the AAP leaders and MLAs in jail, then every AAP worker will stand up as a leader," she added.

Arvind Kejriwal in under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise policy 'scam'. The ED issued Kejriwal its seventh summons on Thursday, asking him to appear before the agency. Meanwhile, the CBI, on direction of a court, filed a detailed status report on further investigation in the Delhi Excise policy case on Thursday.

AAP-Congress seat-sharing deal The AAP and the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha Elections in three states — Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. The two parties will contest solo in Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports, the two parties finalised their seat-sharing alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Thursday, and the announcement is likely to be made soon.

According to sources, both parties have locked the deal for a four-three alliance, with the AAP contesting on four and the Congress settling for three. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, it was also learned that the Congress is likely to give the AAP one seat in Haryana, while the AAP will support the Congress for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

In Gujarat, the AAP is demanding three seats in a potential alliance with the Congress, however, a final agreement on this is awaited, PTI reported on Thursday.

