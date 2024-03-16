Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / Lok Sabha polls: Longest poll season since 1950s; a look at the size and costs, in charts

Lok Sabha polls: Longest poll season since 1950s; a look at the size and costs, in charts

Shuja Asrar

  • The election will start on 19 April, and will conclude on the 44th day: 1 June. That makes it the longest election season ever since the first election in 1951-52, when voting took place over 120 days

Approximately 970 million will cast their votes over six weeks, beginning 19 April. (Photo: ANI)

Voting for this year’s Lok Sabha elections will start on 19 April, with the seventh and final phase scheduled for 1 June. While the number of phases is much like the 2019 season, the 2024 polls will be the longest ever (44 days) since 1951-52 in terms of the number of days between the first and last day, a Mint analysis showed. The 2019 election was 36-days long.

With such long election schedules, it’s unsurprising that India's poll-related spending is also expanding rapidly. In the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, various entities, including the poll panel, the government, parties and candidates, spent as much as 55,000 crore combined, according to an estimate by CMS India. The government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) accounted for an estimated 15% of this, while candidates and political parties spent 75%.

With such long election schedules, it’s unsurprising that India's poll-related spending is also expanding rapidly. In the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, various entities, including the poll panel, the government, parties and candidates, spent as much as 55,000 crore combined, according to an estimate by CMS India. The government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) accounted for an estimated 15% of this, while candidates and political parties spent 75%.

The latest available data on the election-related spending by the Centre is for 2014, when it amounted to 3,870 crore, a jump of 3.5 times since the 2009 polls, according to the ECI. During the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951-52, the Centre had incurred an expenditure of just 10.45 crore.

Here is a look at the size of India’s elections—and how much they cost.

