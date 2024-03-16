Voting for this year’s Lok Sabha elections will start on 19 April, with the seventh and final phase scheduled for 1 June. While the number of phases is much like the 2019 season, the 2024 polls will be the longest ever (44 days) since 1951-52 in terms of the number of days between the first and last day, a Mint analysis showed. The 2019 election was 36-days long.