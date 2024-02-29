Opposition exodus continues: 5 politicians from Bengal, Assam, Telangana, Odisha defect to BJP in one day
On Thursday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a flurry of switch-ovbers in several states, wherein political leaders jnoined the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Over 5 political leaders from West Bengal, Assam, Telangana, and Odisha joined the BJP on Thursday itself.
On Thursday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a flurry of switch-ovbers in several states, wherein political leaders jnoined the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Over 5 political leaders from West Bengal, Assam, Telangana, and Odisha joined the BJP on Thursday itself.