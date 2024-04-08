Lok Sabha polls: 'Stink of RSS in...', Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi's ‘Congress manifesto imprint of Muslim League’
Lok Sabha polls: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defends party's manifesto against Modi's criticism. He said that the Nyay Patra reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on 8 April hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the Congress manifesto. Kharge said that Modi-Shah's political and ideological ancestors supported the British and Muslim League against the Indians in the Freedom Struggle.