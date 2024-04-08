Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on 8 April hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the Congress manifesto. Kharge said that Modi-Shah's political and ideological ancestors supported the British and Muslim League against the Indians in the Freedom Struggle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Kharge wrote, "There is a stink of RSS in Modi ji's speeches, BJP's electoral graph is plunging day by day, therefore the RSS has started remembering its best friend-the Muslim League!" the Congress President said.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections: 'More Congress leaders to join BJP in Assam,' Himanta Biswa Sarma says 'exodus started after...' "Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the 'Congress Nyay Patra' guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and demands of common Indians. Modi-Shah's ideological ancestors opposed Mahatma Gandhi's call for Quit India in 1942, which was the movement chaired by Maulana Azad. Everyone knows how Prasad Mukherjee formed his governments in Bengal, Sindh and NWFP in the 1940s in coalition with the Muslim League."

Also Read: Who will be INDIA bloc's PM face for Lok Sabha polls? Rahul Gandhi answers as Congress manifesto shows his, Kharge's pic He then questioned, “Did Shyama Prasad Mukherjee not write to the then British Governor about how the Quit India movement of 1942 can be "combated" and how the Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he said that “Indians have to trust the British?"

The Congress President further added, “Modi-Shah and their Nominated President are today spreading falsehood about the Congress Manifesto."

"There is only one truth - The Congress's Nyay Patra reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India. Their combined strength will put an end to Modi ji's 10 years of Injustice!" Kharge said.

Also Read: Congress manifesto: ‘Law for LGBTQIA+, job reservations, caste census’, top 15 promises from ‘Nyay Patra’ What did PM Modi say on Congress manifesto? While speaking at the rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, the Prime Minister had said that the Congress manifesto "completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League". The demand for the division of British India into distinct Muslim and Hindu states came from Mohammed Ali Jinnah and the Muslim League. After the formation of Pakistan in 1947, the League became Pakistan's dominant political party.

