Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) Varun Gandhi on March 28 issued a heartfelt note to the people of Pilibhit. The BJP dropped Varun and replaced him with former Congress leader Jitin Prasada to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat in the party’s fifth list of candidates released on March 25.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Today, as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that 3 year old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother's finger, how did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family."

“I consider myself fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years. The ideals, simplicity, and kindness I received from Pilibhit have a huge contribution in my upbringing and development, not only as an MP but also as a person. Being your representative has been the greatest honour of my life, and I have always championed your interests to the best of my ability," he added.

The letter, further reads, “Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath. If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serve you throughout my life, and my doors will always remain open for you as before. I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit. I was, am and will be yours."

Pilibhit, the seat in Uttar Pradesh that Varun won twice, goes to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The filing of nominations by candidates for the seat closed on March 27.

