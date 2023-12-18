92 MPs suspended from Parliament for first time in 34 years; Congress says ‘govt bulldozing key bills without dissent’
On Monday, in a a rather unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament within a day, marking the highest number of suspensions from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha
Parliament Security Breach: A total of 92 Members of Parliament has been suspended for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session, scheduled to end on 22 December. Ruckus in Parliament ensued after the 13 December Parliament security breach incident, with Opposition MPs seeking a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.