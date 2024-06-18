Lok Sabha Speaker elected without contest since Independence. Full details here
The post of Speaker of Central Legislative Assembly saw a contest on 6 occasions between 1925 and 1946. Vitthalbhai Patel was re-elected to the post unanimously in 1927 after the completion of his first term. Patel quit the post on April 28, 1930 after the Civil Disobedience call by Mahatma Gandhi.
If the Opposition INDIA bloc forces an election to the post of Speaker of the Lok Sabha next week, it would be the first such instance in the history of Independent India as the presiding officer has always been chosen by a consensus.