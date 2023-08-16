comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Politics / Lok Sabha Speaker nominates Rahul Gandhi to Standing Committee on Defence
Back

Newly reinstated Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has been nominated to the Standing Committee on Defence. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominated four Opposition MPs - two from the Congress and one each from NCP and AAP - to different Parliamentary committees on Wednesday evening. The Wayanad MP had been a part of the committee prior to his disqualification in March this year.

While Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Dr Amar Singh have been nominated to the Committee on Defence, newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku (the party's sole representative in Lok Sabha) was nominated to the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing. Meanwhile, Lakshadweep MP Faizal PP Mohammed was flagged for the Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The NCP leader had also found himself briefly disqualified as a lawmaker before his Lok Sabha membership was restored in March this year.

Standing Committee members consider annual reports and demands for grants, examine Bills referred to them by the relevant House and more. These Committees do not consider matters of day-to-day administration the related Ministries. 

“With the emphasis of their functioning to concentrate on long-term plans, policies and the philosophies guiding the working of the Executive, these Committees are in a very privileged position to provide necessary direction, guidance and inputs for broad policy formulations and in the achievement of the long-term national perspective by the Executive," explains an FAQ document uploaded on the Lok Sabha website.

Gandhi had been disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him in the ‘Modi surname’ case and sentenced him to two years in jail. His membership to the Lower House of Parliament was restored on August 7 as the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 defamation case.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 10:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App