Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / Lok Sabha Speaker nominates Rahul Gandhi to Standing Committee on Defence

Lok Sabha Speaker nominates Rahul Gandhi to Standing Committee on Defence

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Rahul Gandhi nominated to Defence Committee by Lok Sabha Speaker.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a meeting with Jharkhand Congress leaders over the preparations and planning for the 2024 parliamentary polls, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Newly reinstated Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has been nominated to the Standing Committee on Defence. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominated four Opposition MPs - two from the Congress and one each from NCP and AAP - to different Parliamentary committees on Wednesday evening. The Wayanad MP had been a part of the committee prior to his disqualification in March this year.

Newly reinstated Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi has been nominated to the Standing Committee on Defence. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nominated four Opposition MPs - two from the Congress and one each from NCP and AAP - to different Parliamentary committees on Wednesday evening. The Wayanad MP had been a part of the committee prior to his disqualification in March this year.

While Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Dr Amar Singh have been nominated to the Committee on Defence, newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku (the party's sole representative in Lok Sabha) was nominated to the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing. Meanwhile, Lakshadweep MP Faizal PP Mohammed was flagged for the Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The NCP leader had also found himself briefly disqualified as a lawmaker before his Lok Sabha membership was restored in March this year.

While Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Dr Amar Singh have been nominated to the Committee on Defence, newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku (the party's sole representative in Lok Sabha) was nominated to the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing. Meanwhile, Lakshadweep MP Faizal PP Mohammed was flagged for the Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The NCP leader had also found himself briefly disqualified as a lawmaker before his Lok Sabha membership was restored in March this year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Standing Committee members consider annual reports and demands for grants, examine Bills referred to them by the relevant House and more. These Committees do not consider matters of day-to-day administration the related Ministries.

“With the emphasis of their functioning to concentrate on long-term plans, policies and the philosophies guiding the working of the Executive, these Committees are in a very privileged position to provide necessary direction, guidance and inputs for broad policy formulations and in the achievement of the long-term national perspective by the Executive," explains an FAQ document uploaded on the Lok Sabha website.

Gandhi had been disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted him in the ‘Modi surname’ case and sentenced him to two years in jail. His membership to the Lower House of Parliament was restored on August 7 as the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 2019 defamation case.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 10:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.