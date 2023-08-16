Lok Sabha Speaker nominates Rahul Gandhi to Standing Committee on Defence

While Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Dr Amar Singh have been nominated to the Committee on Defence, newly elected AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku (the party's sole representative in Lok Sabha) was nominated to the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing. Meanwhile, Lakshadweep MP Faizal PP Mohammed was flagged for the Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The NCP leader had also found himself briefly disqualified as a lawmaker before his Lok Sabha membership was restored in March this year.