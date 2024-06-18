Lok Sabha Speaker polls: BJP, allies to meet at Rajnath Singh's residence; announce candidates soon. What we know so far
Top BJP leaders to meet at Rajnath Singh's residence to discuss Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker candidates. NDA constituents to join. Lok Sabha speaker election on June 26. Maharashtra BJP core group to meet at party headquarters to plan strategy for state assembly polls.
A meeting of top BJP leaders and alies is scheduled for Tuesday evening at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence to discuss about the candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions. Sources close the development informed that some NDA constituents will also participate in the polls for Lok Sabha Speaker's post. The election is set for June 26, two days after the Parliament's first session commences.