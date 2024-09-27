MUDA case: Lokayukta police register FIR against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, wife, others

Lokayukta police on Friday, September 27, registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, official sources have said. The development comes two days after a Special Court in Bengaluru ordered a Lokayukta police investigation against Siddaramaiah and others in the MUDA case.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife BM Parvathi by MUDA.

The Special Court directed the probe under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and file the investigation report by December 24.

It said, “Acting under Sec.156(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure, the jurisdictional police i.e., Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mysuru is hereby directed to register the case, investigate and to file a report as contemplated under Sec.173 of Cr.P.C., within a period 3 months from today.”

Offences under “Sec.120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 166 (Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 403 (Dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 ( Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 ( Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 426 ( Punishment for mischief), 465 (Punishment for forgery) , 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 340 (Wrongful confinement), 351 (Assault)” of the Indian Penal Code were listed by the court.