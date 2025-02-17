While reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations over ‘ISI links’ of his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has claimed that the CM is scared of losing the Assembly Elections in the state, scheduled for 2026.

Gogoi referred to Sarma's eyes, stating a sense of fear.

“...People of Assam saw the Chief Minister's face yesterday. Look at his eyes, it was clear that something was amiss. There is something that is bothering the CM and it is natural because he is scared. He changes his stand every day out of fear,” Gogoi said while addressing media on Monday.

“Congress' stand is clear. If they have to investigate anything, they can. We stand firm. The fear among them is due to the elections that will be held 12 months from now. Their defeat is imminent in those elections and he knows this. He knows that he will lose his post. So, he is scared for his own future when the Congress govt will be formed in Assam in future,” he added.

The Congress MP has complained that the current BJP government in Assam did not answer the questions of the people.

“He is worried... For 10 years, people of Assam questioned the state government. But they did not get even one reply. In the last 4-4 and a half years, people of Assam have been questioning Himanta Biswa Sarma. But he did not answer even one question. But he will have to answer after the 2026 elections. So, he has doubts in his mind today. In these 12 months, Congress will go to the people with a united front and raise their issues. At the end, people of Assam will win,” Gogoi said.

SIT to look into alleged ‘ISI links’ On Saturday, Assam CM said a Special Investigation Team would look into the matter of alleged ‘ISI links’ of Elizabeth Gogoi. The team will also look into attempts of ISI to infiltrate into the matters of CMO during the tenure of Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi's father.

Who is Elizabeth Gogoi? Elizabeth Gogoi was born in the UK and has a Master’s degree in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics (LSE). She married Gaurav Gogoi in 2013. Elizabeth previously worked with the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN).

Assam CM questioned Elizabeth Gogoi's foreign citizenship and previous past work in Pakistan.

“Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will emerge in due course,” Sarma said.

