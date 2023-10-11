Look Who’s Building a Border Wall Now

Mr. Biden is fully aware that building another 20 miles of border wall will do practically nothing to address the problem, just as Mr. Adams knows that his message to Latin Americans will be ignored. Immigrants don’t respond to suggestions as well as they respond to incentives. Wall or no wall, so long as the administration allows people to enter the U.S. illegally and stay, we can expect them to keep coming illegally. The president may not care about border integrity, but he does care about being re-elected. That means he must at least make a show of doing something about a problem that has worsened demonstrably on his watch and could jeopardize his shot at a second term.