Loyalty is common thread as Trump fills foreign policy, immigration jobs
Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Nov 2024, 03:02 PM IST
SummaryTrump settles on Republican lawmakers for key national security posts, hoping to avoid infighting that frustrated him in his first term.
WASHINGTON—President-elect Donald Trump is stocking his cabinet and White House staff with loyalists with deep congressional experience who back his agenda on immigration and foreign policy—mostly shunning establishment Republicans whom he blames for thwarting his first-term goals.
