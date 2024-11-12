Loyalty is common thread as Trump fills foreign policy, immigration jobs

The president-elect is also expected to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio, (R., Fla.) to be secretary of state, according to people familiar with his thinking. Rubio has differed with Trump over the importance of alliances and favors confronting China and Iran but, like Trump, has called for ending the war in Ukraine. Trump hasn’t signaled who he will pick as secretaries of defense and the treasury. Among the candidates for Treasury are hedge-fund manager Scott Bessent and billionaire investor John Paulson, both of whom publicly backed Trump during the campaign.