Lula is the Brazilian Left’s last hope—and its biggest problem

The son of illiterate farmworkers from Brazil’s impoverished northeast, he spent 13 days traveling by truck to São Paulo state as a child before becoming a metalworker, losing a finger in a factory accident and rising through the union movement to the presidency. Even poorer voters who see him as tainted by corruption still view him as the politician most likely to stand up for them in a brutally unequal country, where the poorest half of the population—more than 100 million people—still hold less than 3% of household wealth.