Lula is the Brazilian Left’s last hope—and its biggest problem

SÃO PAULO—President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is 80 years old, recovered from brain surgery and convinced that Brazil’s left can’t survive without him.
The problem for his movement is that he’s probably right.
A quarter of a century after first winning the presidency, the former union leader is seeking a fourth term, with the first round of voting Sunday set to go to a runoff on Oct. 25. A victory would make da Silva one of the world’s longest-serving democratically elected leaders. He is the last remaining stalwart of South America’s left, which has suffered a string of defeats as the region takes a rightward turn driven by economic and security concerns.