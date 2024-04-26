Macron warns Europe ‘can die’ without stronger military, economy
SummaryThe French leader said Europe’s decadeslong project of peaceful cooperation might perish the continent doesn’t shore up critical gaps in its architecture.
PARIS—French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Europe’s decadeslong project of peaceful cooperation might perish if the continent doesn’t shore up critical gaps in its architecture, from its economic underpinnings to its approach to defense and immigration.
