Madagascar Leader Appoints Military Man as New Prime Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina named a military general as the nation’s new prime minister as anti-government protests entered a third week.

Ruphin Fortunat Dimbisoa Zafisambo replaces Christian Ntsay, who had been sacked a week ago.

Under pressure from the youth-led protesters, Rajoelina dismissed his government on Sept. 29 to pacify the movement, while ignoring demands by the so-called Gen Z Mada demonstrators to step down.

“Public order must be restored as quickly as possible,” Rajoelina said from the state palace. “We are about to bring about a real shift in the management of public affairs through the establishment of a new government. The goal is shared: to respond to the expectations of the people, but above all, to resolve the most pressing problems.”

The demonstrations over power and water shortages have grown increasingly violent and police fired teargas as protesters tried to get past barricades set up at key access points in the capital, Antananarivo, on Monday.

At least 22 people have died in clashes with security forces and scores more have been injured, according to the United Nations. The protests mirror Gen Z demonstrations that have sprung up in Morocco, where at least three people have died, as well as in Kenya, Togo, Nepal and Indonesia.

“The fight will continue until our goal is achieved – the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina and his entourage,” Clemence Raharinirina, a municipal councilor, told reporters in Antananarivo after some opposition lawmakers joined the protests.

“The people no longer want corrupt leaders who impoverish and destroy the nation,” he said.

Rajoelina has repeatedly said that he won’t step down and is committed to preserving institutional stability and continuing with reforms.

