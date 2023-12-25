Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: What to expect as CM Mohan Yadav's cabinet to take oath today | 8 things to know
Oath-taking ceremony for new cabinet to take place at 3.30 pm. Over 15 MLAs are expected to take oath as cabinet ministers today.
The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded today i.e. on 25 December, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. While speaking to reporters after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi, the CM said that the oath taking ceremony will take place at 3.30 pm.
