The new Madhya Pradesh cabinet will be expanded today i.e. on 25 December, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said. While speaking to reporters after meeting BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi, the CM said that the oath taking ceremony will take place at 3.30 pm.

On 13 December, Mohan Yadav took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were appointed as deputy chief ministers. In the assembly elections which were held last month, the BJP won 163 seats and Congress won 66.

Here are 8 things to know 1. The maximum strength of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh, which has 230 MLAs, can be 35, including the CM.

2. Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet are underway at Raj Bhawan.

3. Currently, the cabinet has three members: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and two deputy CMs, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

4. More than fifteen MLAs may take oath of office as Cabinet Ministers today, sources said as reported by TOI. Moreover, if the Chhattisgarh model is adopted, this state may also see new faces in the Yadav cabinet.

5. As per Zee News report, Prahlad Singh Patel, a former Union Minister and MLA from Narsinghpur; Kailash Vijayvargiya, general secretary of the BJP; MLA from Rahli in Sagar district, Gopal Bhargava; Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma, Kamal Marskole, Gayatri Pawar, Ghanshyam Chandravanshi, Sampatiya Uike, Dinesh Rai Munmun, Abhilash Pandey, Reeti Pathak, and Rakesh Singh are among the probable candidates who might take oath in the new cabinet today.

6. Earlier on Sunday, CM Yadav met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital. He also met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

7. The Chief Minister and his deputies had also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on 22 December and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state.

8. Speaking of the Cabinet expansion, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not give any details on the cabinet ministers. On Sunday, Chouhan had participated in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. “For now, celebrate the Viksit Bharat, cabinet will be formed," he said when asked on the expansion of the cabinet.

(With agency inputs)

