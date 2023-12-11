Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, and Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly member from Ujjain South, Mohan Yadav has been declared the new Chief Minister for Madhya Pradesh. The former education minister of Madhya Pradesh, was the saffron party's choice as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, after BJP secured a win in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohan Yadav is a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Mohan Yadav is a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in Ujjain district.

He became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin seat. In 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from Ujjain Dakshin seat.

On 2 July 2020 he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Upon winning from his constituency, Mohan Yadav had tweeted, “This victory of more than 13 thousand votes is dedicated with full humility to every person of my area, every dear sister, every godlike worker of BJP and the organization of BJP. Thank you, thank you, gratitude to everyone for your immense affection, immense love and blessings."

After Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he thanked state as well as central leadership while affirming that his government will try to fulfil all responsibilities.

"I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

