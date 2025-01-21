MAGA returns to Washington with ‘mood-boosting’ mocktails, meme coins and paella

Washington is usually a stodgy town, and the dress code remained conservative over the last four years, even as Biden governed from the left. But as a new Florida-based clique comes into power, fashion is also taking a more risqué turn. Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, turned heads at Trump’s swearing-in events Monday in a white blazer over a corset-style top that instantly became a meme about America’s “new golden age," a phrase Trump rolled out in his inaugural address.