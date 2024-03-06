Maha Vikas Aghadi: Former Home Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh over Maha Vikas Aghadi seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections informed that talks between the leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP are underway.

Former Home Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader (Sharad Pawar faction) Anil Deshmukh informed that talks between the leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP are underway over Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anil Deshmukh said, “The talks between the leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP are underway. There is no dispute at all. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leaders will make the announcement. However, before that, discussions will be tabled with VBA chief Balasaheb Ambedkar (Prakash Ambedkar) as well."

He added, "We request him to come with us for the Lok Sabha polls, we are also hopeful that Ambedkar's VBA will join us, and together we will take the final call." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday slammed leaders of opposition MVA alliance in Maharashtra as he said that there is a three-wheeled Maha Vikas Aghadi ‘auto’ in the state and all its tyres are punctured. The senior BJP leader stated, “Can this punctured auto ensure development in the state? No," reported PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on March 3 said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is a fight between dictatorship and democracy. Thackeray joined hands with the NCP (undivided) and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi and took oath as the chief minister, after 2019 assembly elections.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stressed on the unity between the MVA and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) workers to counter the BJP and prevent potential authoritarian rule post 2024 Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shiv Sena MP also said that he had witnessed the way former home minister and NCP(SP) leader Anil Deshmukh was pressured in jail following arrest that alleged him of indulging in bribery. Sanjay Raut claimed that "He was released (on bail) and has some proof against the current government."

The MVA government collapsed in June 2022 after senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde challenged Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. Subsequently, Eknath Shinde formed an alliance with the BJP and became chief minister of Maharashtra.

The MVA comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is yet to decide the seat-sharing formula for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!