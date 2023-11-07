Mahadev betting app case: Uddhav Thackeray says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will get ‘clean chit’ if…
Taking a jibe at the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray said the Mahadev Betting app will become 'har har mahadev' if Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel switches his party and all cases against against him will be resolved
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying all cases against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be resolved and he will get a “clean chit" in the Mahadev betting app case if he joins the saffron party. Bhupesh Baghel, too, has been mired in the Mahadev online betting app case just as the state goes into elections in two phases – November 7 and 17.