comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 11:54:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.6 0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.05 0.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.1 -1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.25 -1.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.7 0.78%
Business News/ Politics / Mahadev betting app case: Uddhav Thackeray says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will get ‘clean chit’ if…
Back Back

Mahadev betting app case: Uddhav Thackeray says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will get ‘clean chit’ if…

 Livemint

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray said the Mahadev Betting app will become 'har har mahadev' if Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel switches his party and all cases against against him will be resolved

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackrey says all cases against Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev betting app scam will be resolved if he joins BJP (PTI)Premium
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackrey says all cases against Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev betting app scam will be resolved if he joins BJP (PTI)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying all cases against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be resolved and he will get a “clean chit" in the Mahadev betting app case if he joins the saffron party. Bhupesh Baghel, too, has been mired in the Mahadev online betting app case just as the state goes into elections in two phases – November 7 and 17.

Speaking at the book launch event in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mahadev Betting app will become “har har mahadev" if Baghel leaves Congress and joins the BJP.

"Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join BJP but if he joins, then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the legal cases against him will be resolved," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Also Read | Why B-town celebs are under scanner in Mahadev betting app scam

On Sunday, the BJP released a video featuring Shubham Soni, a defendant in the Mahadev Book betting app case. In the video, a man identifies himself as Shubham Soni and claims he is the owner of the Mahadev Book betting app. He claimed 508 crore has been given to 'Baghel saheb' and others so far.

However, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev betting app, at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an official statement said on Sunday in New Delhi.

The Central probe agency has been probing the Mahadev betting app case. Last week, the agency had claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to 'startling allegations' that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far. It also said that the allegations are being investigated.

Also Read | Mahadev betting app scam: Sourabh Chandrakar's rise from juice vendor to lavish 200 crore wedding

In Chhattisgarh, 20 Assembly constituencies are voting today in the first phase of the Assembly election. The votes will be counted on December 3.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 11:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App