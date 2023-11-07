Taking a jibe at the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray said the Mahadev Betting app will become 'har har mahadev' if Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel switches his party and all cases against against him will be resolved

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying all cases against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be resolved and he will get a "clean chit" in the Mahadev betting app case if he joins the saffron party. Bhupesh Baghel, too, has been mired in the Mahadev online betting app case just as the state goes into elections in two phases – November 7 and 17.

Speaking at the book launch event in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mahadev Betting app will become “har har mahadev" if Baghel leaves Congress and joins the BJP.

"Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join BJP but if he joins, then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the legal cases against him will be resolved," Uddhav Thackeray said.

On Sunday, the BJP released a video featuring Shubham Soni, a defendant in the Mahadev Book betting app case. In the video, a man identifies himself as Shubham Soni and claims he is the owner of the Mahadev Book betting app. He claimed ₹508 crore has been given to 'Baghel saheb' and others so far.

However, the Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev betting app, at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an official statement said on Sunday in New Delhi.

The Central probe agency has been probing the Mahadev betting app case. Last week, the agency had claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to 'startling allegations' that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far. It also said that the allegations are being investigated.

In Chhattisgarh, 20 Assembly constituencies are voting today in the first phase of the Assembly election. The votes will be counted on December 3.

