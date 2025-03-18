‘Spirit of rising India’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha praising Mahakumbh 2025 success | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the successful conduct of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj reflected the spirit of rising India. Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Mahakumbh during the ongoing Parliament budget session.

“I bow to crores of people of the country who contributed to the success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj,” Modi said, adding that Prayagraj Mahakumbh reflected the spirit of rising India.

The Mahakumbh 2025, the recent iteration of the Kumbh Mela, a Hindu pilgrimage festival that marked a full orbital revolution of Jupiter around the Sun, was held from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event was billed as world's largest gathering with more than 660 million taking a dip in the river, according to numbers released by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government.

Here are some of the top quotes from Modi's address in Lok Sabha

Many Forms of Amrit “Many forms of 'Amrit' have emerged from the Mahakumbh. The 'Amrit' of unity is its most sacred offering. The Mahakumbh has been an event where people from every corner of the country have come together. Setting aside their egos, they have united in the spirit of 'Vayam'—not 'I,' but 'We'—in Prayagraj,” Modi said.

While PM Modi praised the success of Mahakumbh, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had faced criticism over a stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela on January 29 which left about 30 dead and several others injured.

Sense of unity Modi said on Tuesday that people from different states became part of the sacred Triveni during the festival. "When millions from various regions strengthen the sense of nationality, the unity of the country grows. When people speaking different languages chant 'Har Har Gange' on the banks of the Sangam, it reflects the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and enhances the feeling of unity," he said.

Modi highlighted how he carried Gangajal to Mauritius during his visit last week. "This enthusiasm was not limited to just one place. I was in Mauritius… I had taken the sacred water from Maha Kumbh with me. When this holy water was offered at Mauritius' Ganga Talab, the atmosphere of devotion and celebration there was truly remarkable,” Modi said.

On March 17, Modi presented US director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Gabbard 'Gangajal' from the Mahakumbh.

India's grandeur from Mahakumbh The entire world saw India's grandeur in the form of Mahakumbh, the prime minister said in the Lok Sabha. “We witness a national awakening in the Maha Kumbh, which would inspire new achievements... This also gave a befitting reply to those who doubt our strength,” he said.

Modi said Mahakumbh had inspired us in many ways. "Our country has numerous small and big rivers, and many of them are facing crises. Taking inspiration from the Kumbh, we must expand the tradition of river festivals. We should definitely think about this, as it will help the current generation understand the importance of water. This will strengthen efforts to clean and protect our rivers," he said.