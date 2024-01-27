Ajit Pawar's NCP slams ally CM Eknath Shinde's 'eyewash' response to Maratha quota demand: ‘Birth decides caste, not…’
Maratha quota: Chaggan Bhujbal, who is the minister for food and civil supplies in the Maharashtra government questioned the ‘backdoor entry’ of Marathas into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.
Maratha Quota Row: As Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde agreed to the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, ally in Maharashtra government Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal tore into the state calling it a mere “eyewash".