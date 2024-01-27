Maratha Quota Row : As Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde agreed to the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, ally in Maharashtra government Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal tore into the state calling it a mere “eyewash".

Bhujbal, who is the minister for food and civil supplies in the Maharashtra government questioned the “backdoor entry" of Marathas into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community.

On Saturday, 27 January, Jarange Patil called off his protest as the Maharashtra government responded to the demands with a draft ordinance regarding reservation in education and jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category. Shinde offered the activist juice to end his indefinite hunger strike.

Following the developments, Bhujbal termed the draft notification issued by the state government providing Kunbi certificates to all Marathas as a mere "eyewash", and said caste is determined by birth and not affidavits.

Chaggan Bhujbal, an OBC leader, remarked “birth decides caste".

Maharashtra government issued a draft notification this morning to recognise as Kunbis all blood relatives of the Maratha community members whose Kunbi caste records have been found. Kunbi, an agrarian community, falls in the OBC category.

Manoj Jarange had been demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Bhujbal, the food and civil supplies minister, said, "The draft notification issued by the state government providing Kunbi certificates to all Marathas is an eyewash. It was a matter of study whether it is injustice to OBCs or Marathas are being taken for a ride."

"Intellectuals from the Maratha community should also think about it," he said, adding that the community was making backdoor entry into the OBC reservation.

He was responding to questions on CM Shinde announcing that Marathas will get OBC benefits till they get reservation.

"Caste is determined by birth and not by affidavits," Chaggan Bhujbal said. "What if Dalits and Adivasis also make a similar demand of all blood relatives be given the caste certificate," the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, asked.

Bhujbal also hit out at Manoj Jarange over his demand to reserve vacancies in job recruitment for Marathas and 100 per cent free education to members of the community. "Why only Marathas? Let all castes, including Brahmins, be given free education," he said. Bhujbal said he has invited all OBC leaders for talks on Sunday to discuss the issue.

