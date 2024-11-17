Mob attacks ex-BJP MP Navneet Rana, supporters in Amravati; police arrest 45, detain 3

  • According to the details, Rana's supporters clashed with the accused in the crowd, while chairs were thrown at the BJP leader and her entourage.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Former Amravati BJP MP Navneet Rana.
Former Amravati BJP MP Navneet Rana.(HT_PRINT)

Amid the electoral campaign for the state Assembly elections in Maharashtra is in the last phase, former BJP MP Navneet Rana and her supporters were allegedly attacked by a group of people when she arrived for a public meeting in Amravati district, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Sunday.

Following the mob attack, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against 45 people and detained three of them in connection with the incident which occurred at Khallar village on Saturday night.

Also Read | Navneet Rana reiterates ‘15 seconds’ threat to Owaisi: ‘Committed to reply…’

Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said, as quoted by PTI, "Rana arrived with her supporters to attend a public meeting around 10 pm when some persons from the crowd allegedly used objectionable words and made lewd gestures at her."

According to the details, Rana's supporters clashed with the accused in the crowd, while chairs were thrown at the BJP leader and her entourage. However, no one was injured in the incident.

The official said Rana later reached a nearby police station and lodged the complaint.

Also Read | ’Remove police for 15 seconds’: BJP leader’s open threat to Owaisi brothers

Anand said, "We have registered an FIR under sections of rioting, attempt to murder and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Five people have been named, while 40 were unidentified. Three people have been detained."

The Assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to take place in a single phase on 20 November, and the votes will be counted on 24 November.

Controversial leader:

Rana has often sparked controversy with her statements, and due to this, she has faced criticism from opposition leaders.

During the Lok Sabha election rally in Gujarat, Rana said that those who don't want to say 'Jai Shri Ram' can go to Pakistan.

Also Read | Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA Ravi Rana appear before Mumbai court

In May, while addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that the grand old party works on “directions of Pakistan”.

She also openly challenged AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, saying that if police were removed from duty for “15 seconds”, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went.

With agency inputs.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Mob attacks ex-BJP MP Navneet Rana, supporters in Amravati; police arrest 45, detain 3

