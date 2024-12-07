Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Maharashtra assembly special session begins: MVA boycotts MLA oath ceremony, says ‘democracy being murdered by...’

Maharashtra assembly special session begins: MVA boycotts MLA oath ceremony, says ‘democracy being murdered by...’

Livemint

  • Maharashtra assembly: The Maharashtra assembly's special session began on December 7, with ruling leaders like Devendra Fadnavis taking their oaths.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said 'We boycotted the oath-taking ceremony today as democracy is being murdered by the use of EVMs'

The special three-day Maharashtra assembly session began today i.e. December 7. The special session of the Lower House of the state legislature began at 11 am.

Several members belonging to the ruling parties, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took oath as members of the assembly. However, members from the opposition Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) - Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) - decided not to take oath. They alleged misuse of EVMs in the recently-held state polls.

