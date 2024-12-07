The special three-day Maharashtra assembly session began today i.e. December 7. The special session of the Lower House of the state legislature began at 11 am.

Several members belonging to the ruling parties, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took oath as members of the assembly. However, members from the opposition Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) - Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) - decided not to take oath. They alleged misuse of EVMs in the recently-held state polls.