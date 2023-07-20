Maharashtra BJP leader and former minister, Pankaja Gopinath Munde, has refuted the news circulating in a section of the media about her being asked by the party to cancel her "break from politics" and resume her political activities. A Marathi news channel had reported, citing an English daily, that top BJP leaders in Delhi urged Munde, who is the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, to get active as the central state is heading to polls in a few months. Retweeting the news channel's report on Wednesday evening, Munde clarified, "It is absolutely not factual." Earlier, on July 7, Munde had announced her plan to take a break from politics for "one or two months" due to feeling anguished at her integrity being questioned repeatedly. She emphasised that her party would have to answer whether she possessed merit, and only time would tell if she was treated unfairly. Also read: Maharashtra portfolios allocation: Ajit Pawar strikes gold, gets finance and 6 other departments

Munde further explained that portions of her speeches were sometimes taken out of context, leading to speculations and misinterpretations by the media. This had prompted her decision to take a break "not from my work but from you (media)."

She also disclosed that after her defeat in the 2019 Assembly polls from Parliament , her name had come up for nomination to the Rajya Sabha and the Maharashtra Legislative Council on two occasions, but she was asked not to proceed at the last moment.

Moreover, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Vijayraghavgarh assembly segment in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, declared that he will contest the upcoming state assembly polls if 51 percent of the people from his constituency vote in favour of him in a referendum organised by him. Legislator Sanjay Pathak made this announcement during a function held on Tuesday. "Printed slips will be distributed to the people of my constituency with the option given to them to select the choice between contest polls or not. I will contest only if more than 50 percent people of my constituency will say yes for contesting the polls," he said.

